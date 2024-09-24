Well done, Rueben!

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin student Rueben Sloane secured a silver medal in Shot Put at Polding Athletics. This means he will be heading to the Primary Schools Sports Association State Athletics Carnival. Congratulations, Rueben! Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.

