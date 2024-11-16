Latest News
Success at League Tag Gala Day
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt On Tuesday, 29 October the Condobolin [...]
Learning new basketball skills
Basketball NSW held a two-day clinic in Condobolin recently. Each [...]
Well done, Rueben!
St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin student Rueben Sloane has been [...]
Incredible results for LVU Physie members
What an incredible weekend the members of Lachlan Valley United [...]
nbn upgrade
Over 1200 premises in Condobolin will soon be able to [...]
LETTER TO THE EDITOR – Tullibigeal Ladies Fire Truck Opening
Dear Editor, As part of the founding crew of the [...]