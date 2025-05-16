Welcoming Miss Jones

Lake Cargelligo Central School has extended a warm welcome to Miss Mikayla Jones. Mikayla has joined the Student Learning Support Team in a casual capacity, working with students as needed across the school. She comes with previous experience in the field, and also a background in Aboriginal Education. She will be a great asset to the staff. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

