The Condobolin Chamber of Commerce’s Annual #Shop Condo for Christmas# campaign is underway.

Ten lucky people were announced as the winners of the first Shopping Passport draw, which was held at the Condobolin Newsagency on Friday, 10 November.

Week One Winners:

Helen Pearce ($35 Gallery 104 product voucher)

Taliesha Capewell ($30 Voucher – The Hall)

Beth Barrass ($30 Voucher – EvvE COLLECTIVE)

Kylie Leonard ($50 Voucher – Vane-Tempest Bros)

Susan Doyle ($50 Voucher – Condobolin Newsagency)

Lou Clemson – $100 WLT Card – Betta Home Electrical)

Susan Grogan ($100 Bluetooth Speaker – Progress Print)

Marilyn Seton ($100 Voucher from Chamens IGA)

Ashleigh Thomas ($100 Voucher from Chamens IGA)

Wilson Oviedo ($100 Voucher from Chamens IGA)

The next draw will take place at 5pm on Friday, 15 November. Please put your passports in the boxes at Chamen’s Supa IGA, Condobolin Newsagency, Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy and Foodworks. You do not have to be present to win at the minor draws.