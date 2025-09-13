Week Five – NSW Aboriginal Knockout Health Challenge

Lachlan Youth Services

Week 5 – NSW Aboriginal Knockout Health Challenge

Condo Youth had the absolute pleasure of welcoming back Uncle Dick to the Youth Centre as part of our weekly activities.

Uncle Dick generously shared his cultural knowledge and demonstrated the traditional craft of boomerang throwing.

He spoke about the uses and significance of the boomerang, as well as the proper technique for throwing it—skills that have been passed down through generations. Everyone had a great time watching and learning, and it was a powerful reminder of the importance of connecting with culture through our Elders.

To top it off, Uncle Dick brought along some boomerangs for us to paint and keep, creating a special memory for all involved.

Thank you, Uncle Dick for sharing your knowledge and time with the Condo youth. Your presence and teachings are deeply appreciated.

Contributed.