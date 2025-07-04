WCC Language Program
On Tuesday, 17 June children at Lachlan Children Services listened to the story, Kissed by the Moon by Alison Lester, which was read by Ms Marion Packham. The book is part poem and part lullaby. Ms Marion Packham introduced the Wiradjuri words for Sun-Yiray and Moon-Giwang to the children. Image Credits: WCC Language Program Facebook Page.
