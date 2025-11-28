Water babies underway

Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Water Babies got off to a wonderful start on Wednesday, 12 November. So many children loved their swimming lessons with Ash and Tania Wallace in the pool. Water Babies will continue until Wednesday, 10 December. Water Babies is a proud initiative of Condobolin Schools As Community Centres, CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes and Leisure and Recreation Group. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.