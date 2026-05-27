Waste 2 Art – The Year of Shrink Your Footprint

By Melissa Blewitt

‘Shrink Your Footprint’ is the theme for the Sims Metal Waste to Art and design 2026 competition.

Waste 2 Art is a community art exhibition and competition open to all local residents who reside in the NetWaste region.

The aim is to challenge peoples’ perception about rubbish, celebrate reuse, minimise waste generation and engages the community and showcases creative works made from reused and recyclable waste materials.

With this creative use of waste materials, Waste 2 Art also provides an innovative approach to waste education. Schools and community groups take up the challenge and create artworks out of materials that might otherwise be thrown away.

In 2026 the focus is on shrinking your waste footprint, and entrants will need to package their artworks into a shoe or boot box for transport.

Lachlan Shire Council is a proud NetWaste member and supports commitment to re-use and recycle through creative expression. NetWaste is a voluntary regional waste group with 25 member councils across NSW.

Winning artworks from the local competition will go on to represent the Lachlan Shire region in the Regional Exhibition which will be hosted by Albert Kersten Mining and Minerals Museum, Broken Hill from 10 August until 5 September.

Through the creative use of waste materials, Waste 2 Art also provides an innovative approach to waste education. Schools and community groups take up the challenge and create artworks out of materials that might otherwise be thrown away.

Entry forms for 2026 along with terms and conditions can be collected at Council’s Administration Office; or visit their website www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au and find Waste 2 Art under Environment.

Lachlan Shire Council’s Local Waste 2 Art Competition will be held at the Condobolin Library.

If you need assistance transporting entries from towns and villages to the local event, please contact Council on 02 6895 1900 and they will help you with transport.

KEY DATES:

Friday, 5 June to Tuesday, 9 June 2026: Delivery of works to Condobolin Library between 9am and 4pm each day

Friday, 12 June 2026: Exhibition officially opens.

Friday, 19 June 2026: Exhibition closes.

Monday, 22 June 2026: Collection of works not proceeding to Regional Exhibition.