Waroo Bridge Project reaches milestone

The Warroo Bridge Replacement Project has reached a major milestone.

Calls are going out for suitably qualified contractors to tender and lead construction on the Project, which is located on Warroo Bridge Road 46 kilometres west of Forbes and 55 kilometres south-east of Condobolin.

Funding has been secured to replace the ageing timber truss Warroo Bridge with a new concrete bridge that will boost road safe transport efficiency and reliability for farmers, freight operators and all other road users through the NSW Government’s regional transport and roads budget.

“The NSW Labor Government’s 2024-25 Budget delivers a record $44.5 investment in regional transport and roads, with Western NSW receiving significant investments to deliver infrastructure upgrades like the Warroo Bridge replacement project,” Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison explained.

“Warroo Bridge is the only major crossing of the Lachlan River between Forbes and Condobolin that links Lachlan Valley Way and Henry Parkes Way, and is used by local traffic, tourists and vital regional freight operators.

“Thanks to strong advocacy from representatives like Orange MP Phil Donato and the government’s Duty MLC Stephen Lawrence, projects like the Warroo Bridge replacement project are progressing and the entire Central West region will benefit.”

The existing bridge was built in 1909 and is now in poor condition and not suitable for use by modern agricultural equipment or heavy vehicles with Higher Mass Limit (HML) loads.

“When the existing bridge is closed for maintenance, motorists are faced with a 93-kilometre detour to travel from one side of the river to the other, but a new bridge will put an end to that frustrating inconvenience,” Member for Orange Phil Donato revealed.

“Once completed, the new Warroo Bridge will deliver a smoother ride for all road users, improved safety through wider lanes and better road approaches, increased load capacity for heavy vehicles, improved access for wide vehicles, and reduced ongoing maintenance costs and closures.”

Tenders to build the new Warroo Bridge will close on Monday, 26 August.

Bridge construction is expected to start by mid-2025 after a successful tenderer is selected and the contract is awarded.

“It’s great to see the Warroo Bridge replacement project includes the construction of a new concrete bridge a few metres upstream from the existing bridge, construction of new approach roads either side of the bridge and removal of the old bridge once the new bridge is operational,” Labor’s spokesperson for Orange Stephen Lawrence MLC advised.

“The NSW Labor Government is building better communities right across regional NSW and the Warroo Bridge replacement project is all part of our plan to build a better NSW.”

Transport for NSW will carry out preliminary earthworks later this year to build new embankments on the approaches to the river crossing that will support the future construction of the new bridge.

The existing Warroo Bridge will remain in service throughout construction and until the new bridge is opened to traffic.