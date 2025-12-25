Warming hearts at LCS

On Tuesday, 9 December Lachlan Children’s Services warmed hearts and made people smile. Mrs Marion Packham (WCC Language Program) visited the education facility, where she read the book Best of Friends by Kerry Argent before holding a discussion about being a good mudyi-friend. “During the movement break a child started singing along in Wiradjuri and became more confident, so much so that he wanted to use the clapsticks,” a post on the WCC Language Program Facebook Page read. “Surprisingly he directed the movement break and another student wanted to try. “Children moved like Dinawans before settling in to play the Duck Game where they had to practice being a good mudyi. “Kieron who is doing his work experience with the WCC Language Program joined in and was amazed by what the children knew.” Image Credit: WCC Language Program Facebook Page.