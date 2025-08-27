Warm Wraps sent with Love

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Library Knitters group members Fay Nash and Elizabeth Weston delivered two bags of beautifully crafted blanket wraps and knitted squares destined to be delivered from Central West Libraries to the Wrap With Love charity warehouse in Sydney on Thursday, 7 August.

Throughout the year Fay Nash and other dedicated ladies from the Condobolin Library Knitters Group spend their spare time knitting, sewing and crocheting colourful patchwork squares.

“The squares are then sewn together to make warm Wrap With Love blankets. Once completed these beautiful wraps are distributed around Australia and around the world by the Wrap With

Love charity and go on to provide much needed comfort for people in desperate need of assistance,” a post on the Central West Libraries Facebook Page read.

“The Condobolin Library Knitters Group is among many wonderfully committed groups in Central West NSW whose talented craft people contribute to this worthy cause.

“Wrap With Love has the generous and enthusiastic support of a great many truly talented knitters from right around New South Wales, including brilliant knitters in Condobolin, Parkes, Forbes, Eugowra, Blayney, Canowindra, Cowra, Grenfell, Molong, Manildra and Orange, who enable the Wrap With Love organisation to wrap more than 30,000 people with love and warmth each year,

in Australia and around the world.”

Since 1992, Wrap With Love has wrapped more than 636,000 people with love and warmth, in Australia and around the world. They deliver wraps to needy countries, some experiencing extreme

poverty or other natural disasters, some involved in war through their network of non-government aid organisations.

The Condobolin Library Knitters Group meets on the first Monday of each month between 2pm to 4pm at the Condobolin Library.

For more information on the Condobolin Library Knitters Group contact the Condobolin Library on (02) 6895 2253.