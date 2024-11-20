Wanted On Warrant – LAURIE WATTS
Central West Police are seeking information relating to the current whereabouts of Laurie Watts. They strongly encourage her to present to her nearest Police Station to have this matter promptly dealt with.
Laurie Watts, 25 is wanted by virtue of a warrant for offences relating to malicious damage offences.
Laurie’s whereabouts is currently unknown however Police believe she may in the Condobolin area. Laurie is described as being Caucasian in appearance, about 160 centimetres to 165 centimetres tall, about 55 kilograms with a thin build and fair hair.
Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/
Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. Police remind people they should not report crime information via our social
media pages.
**Information sourced from the Central West Police District Facebook Page.
