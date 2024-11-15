Wanted On Warrant – LATISHA BAMBLETT
Central West Police are seeking information relating to the current whereabouts of Latisha Bamblett. We strongly encourage her to present to her nearest Police Station to have this matter promptly dealt with.
Latisha BAMBLETT, 30 is wanted by virtue of a warrant for offences relating to larceny offences. Latisha’s whereabouts is currently unknown however Police believe she may in the Parkes, Lake Cargelligo, West Wyalong areas. Latisha is described as being Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander in appearance, about 175cms to 180cm tall, about 60kg with a thin build and brown hair.
Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.
**Information sourced from the Central West Police District Facebook page.
