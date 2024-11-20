Wanted On Warrant – KAREN DIXON

Central West Police are seeking information relating to the current whereabouts of Karen Dixon. They strongly encourage her to present to her nearest Police Station to have this matter promptly dealt with.

Karen Dixon, 37 is wanted by virtue of a warrant for offences relating to larceny offences.

Karen’s whereabouts is currently unknown however Police believe she may in the Orange/Condobolin areas. Karen is described as being Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander in appearance, about 175cms to 180cm tall, about 90kg with a solid build and dark hair.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.

au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. Police remind people they should not report crime information via their social media pages.

**Information sourced from the Central West Police District Facebook Page.