WANTED ON WARRANT – JOSHUA REID

Police are appealing for assistance to locate a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in the states Central West.

Joshua Reid, aged 18, is wanted on four outstanding warrants for serious assault related offences.

Officers attached to Central West Police District have released an image of Joshua as inquiries continue to locate him.

Joshua is described as being of Aboriginal/ Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 170 to180 centimetres tall, of slim build, and black hair.

He is known to frequent the Condobolin, Orange and Gulargambone areas.

Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

**Information sourced from the Central West Police District Facebook Page.