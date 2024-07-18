Wanted On Warrant – DYLAN BUTLER

Condobolin Police are seeking information relating to the current whereabouts of Dylan Butler.

They strongly encourage him to present to his nearest Police Station to have this matter promptly dealt with.

Dylan Butler, 29, is wanted by virtue of a warrant for offences relating to break and enter and stealing offences. Dylan is known to frequent the Condobolin/Trundle/Parkes areas.

Dylan is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, about 175 centimetres to 180 centimetres tall, about 65 kilograms with a thin build and brown hair.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. Police remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.

Information sourced from the Central West Police District Facebook Page.