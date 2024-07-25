Wanted On Warrant – CAYDEN LIPSCOMBE
Lake Cargelligo and Condobolin Police are seeking information relating to the current whereabouts of Cayden Lipscombe.
They strongly encourage him to present to his nearest Police Station to have this matter promptly dealt with.
Cayden Lipscombe, 24, is wanted by virtue of a warrant for offences relating to property offences, stalk and intimidate and armed with intent offences.
Cayden is known in the Parkes and Forbes areas He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander in appearance, about 155cm to 165cm tall, about 60kg with a thin build and brown hair.
Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. Police remind people they should not report crime information via their social media pages.
Information sourced from the Central West Police District Facebook Page.
Latest News
Wanted On Warrant – CAYDEN LIPSCOMBE
Lake Cargelligo and Condobolin Police are seeking information relating to [...]
Locals ride hard at Hattah
Condo Auto Sports representatives held it flat and triumphed over [...]
Showing skills
In Round 11, the Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club travelled [...]
Taya and Shayleen show skills
Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club players Taya Donovan and Shayleen [...]
Inflatables Fair a huge success
Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc held an Inflatables Fair [...]
Lachlan Shire Council News
RATES & WATER The first Rates installment is due on [...]