Wanted On Warrant – CAYDEN LIPSCOMBE

Lake Cargelligo and Condobolin Police are seeking information relating to the current whereabouts of Cayden Lipscombe.

They strongly encourage him to present to his nearest Police Station to have this matter promptly dealt with.

Cayden Lipscombe, 24, is wanted by virtue of a warrant for offences relating to property offences, stalk and intimidate and armed with intent offences.

Cayden is known in the Parkes and Forbes areas He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander in appearance, about 155cm to 165cm tall, about 60kg with a thin build and brown hair.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. Police remind people they should not report crime information via their social media pages.

Information sourced from the Central West Police District Facebook Page.