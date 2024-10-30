WANTED ON WARRANT – Brodie Atkinson

Central West Police are seeking information relating to the current whereabouts of Brodie Atkinson. They strongly encourage him to present to his nearest Police Station to have this matter promptly dealt with.

Brodie Atkinson, 29, is wanted by virtue of a warrant for a domestic violence related offence. Brodie’s whereabouts is currently unknown however Police believe he may in the Condobolin/Griffith areas. Brodie is described as being Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander in appearance, about 185 centimetres to 190 centimetres tall, about 95 kilograms with a medium build and black hair.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this person to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. Police emind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.

**Information sourced from the Central West Police District Facebook Page.