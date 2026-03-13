WANTED – MATTHEW HUDSON
Central West Police District are seeking information to locate Matthew Hudson who has an outstanding warrant.
Matthew is from Parkes. He is also known to frequent Condobolin.
If anyone has information relating to his whereabouts, we urge them to contact their local Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Reports can also be made via the online portal using https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/
Any information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages
Information and images sourced from the Central West Police District Facebook Page.
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