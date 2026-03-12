WANTED – ISAAC DARGIN

Central West Police District are appealing for help from the public to locate Isaac Dargin wanted by virtue of an outstanding warrant. He is known to frequent the Condobolin and Orange areas.

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts is urged to contact their local Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Reports can also be made via the online portal using https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Any information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

Information sourced from the Central West Police District Facebook Page.