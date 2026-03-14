WANTED – ANTHONY ATKINSON
Central West Police District are seeking information to locate Anthony Atkinson who has an outstanding warrant.
Anthony Atkinson is from Condobolin. He is also known to frequent Maroubra and Redfern.
If anyone has information relating to any of his whereabouts, we urge them to contact their local Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Reports can also be made via the online portal using https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/
Any information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages
Information and images sourced from the Central West Police District Facebook Page.
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