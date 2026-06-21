Walking Forward Together at CHS

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School connected with Country, exploring the shared histories, cultures, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples during National Reconciliation Week.

They engaged deeply with this year’s theme, All In – reflecting on our shared history, learning from First Nations perspectives, and having meaningful conversations about how we can work together to achieving reconciliation in Australia.

“This year’s theme, “All In,” reminds us that reconciliation is everyone’s responsibility and highlights the importance of unity, respect, understanding and trust as we move forward together,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“Throughout the week, students and staff reflected on significant events including National Sorry Day and Eddie Mabo Day, recognising the strength, resilience and rich cultures of First Nations peoples, while also acknowledging the injustices and hardships experienced throughout Australia’s history.

“A special thank you to our Aboriginal Advisory Committee and SRC students, Brody Vaeau, Ruby Allan, Janayah Johnson and Raquel Read who presented an informative and meaningful PowerPoint presentation during morning assembly, helping educate and encourage reflection across our school community.

“At CHS, we recognise that reconciliation is an ongoing journey, and together we remain committed to learning, listening and walking forward together.”