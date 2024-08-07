Walkabout Barber visits Condobolin

Providing haircuts, a space for connections and real conversations is of paramount importance to Brian Dowd.

Known as the ‘Walkabout Barber’, Mr Dowd and his team visited Condobolin on Wednesday, 18 July where they provided haircuts and beauty services to the community.

The visit was a collaboration between Lachlan and Western Regional Services Incorporated and Walkabout Barber. Funding from the NSW Government made the visit possible.

Mr Dowd is a proud Gamilaraay man from the Central West of NSW, with an Indigenous family connection to country going back thousands of years. He’s also a former professional Rugby League player who’s seen his fair share of life’s ups and downs.

He runs a mobile barber shop that operates out specially converted vehicle, known as the Walkabout Barber and Walkabout Beautiful bus, which is fitted out as a mobile salon, provided professional hairdressing and beauty services.

Trained in trauma counselling, Mr Dowd’s service combines the latest hairstyles with mental health first aid for communities around Australia.

The Walkabout Barber visit gave men and youth the opportunity to sit in a chair, receive a fresh cut, connect with their barber and open up conversation to do with healing, hope and happiness. Attendees were also able to chat with two beauty therapists as they received treatments.