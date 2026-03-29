WA grower achieves precise seeding with Bourgault

Advertorial.

Third-generation Western Australian grower, Frank Varone, doesn’t have time to waste when it comes to seeding.

As the Director of Roma Farming Company, a 30,000-acre mixed crop and lambing operation based in Hyden, in the heart of the Wheatbelt, Frank knows precise seed placement is a must.

“We’re about 40% sheep and 60% cropping,” says Frank. “We mainly grow cereals, but also serradella for pasture.

“My Grandad started farming out here, and we haven’t moved since. Dad continued growing the farm, and when he passed in 2005, that’s when I got handed the reins.”

When, during a visit to Bourgault Australia’s warehouse in 2022, Frank spotted a prototype of the soon-to-be new 4420 DKD™ Drill, it didn’t take much convincing for him to volunteer for the role of ‘guinea pig’.

“We’ve always used Bourgault for our seeding,” explains Frank. “When I saw the prototype, I said to the Bourgault team that I’d be happy to trial it. I got to try it and really tested it out during the 2023 season. “I was really impressed—so much so, I ended up buying it.”

Purpose-designed and built for Australian farms by the world’s leader in air seeding technology, the Bourgault 4420 DKD™ Drill uses the latest advancements in farm machinery to enable growers to boost precision, efficiency, and adaptability in their seeding operations.

The 4420 features an all-new frame design available in sowing widths of 12-metres and 18-metres with row spacings of 250mm and 300mm.

A major innovation of the 4420 is the dual-tine DKD™ (Deep Knife) opener, which penetrates the soil to greater depths, improving fertiliser separation, seed placement, and seed germination and growth.

Testing the 18-metre prototype bar to seed approximately 5,000 hectares of cereal crop, Frank was quickly impressed by the results.

“The bar I had before was an air hoe and just didn’t have the same level of precision,” says Frank. “If you had a leaking ram or something wasn’t adjusted right on the bar, your seeding was all over the place—sometimes a section of the bar would dig in deeper than the rest. The seeding was gauged by the tine itself, not by the press wheel.

“With the 4420, it doesn’t matter what the tines are doing; the seed placement is always precise.“My germination was very even using the 4420, whereas, before, it was very stripey and sometimes wouldn’t come up for a month because it was planted too deep.” Frank also tested the optional TTC™ coulters, designed to optimise soil throw and residue management in high-stubble fields.

“The coulters in front were a bit of an experiment,” Frank explains. “I noticed if you’ve got a bit of trash in the paddock, the coulters would chop it up nicely and make it very neat.

“We’ve never had to seed in so much bulk, so my previous bar didn’t have coulters. We struggled with medic that really raked up on the tines. I think if I had coulters, then it wouldn’t have been so bad.”

The 4420 also features an adjustable hydraulic breakout for on-the-go adaptability in varying soil conditions, resulting in consistent seed depth placement and uniform crop emergence.

The frame height is set via easily adjustable shims on the main frame cylinders that determine the working depth.

“All you do is take out a pin to adjust. With canola and serradella, I went shallower. With the cereals, I went deeper. Because the 4420 has good flotation, it’s very even and accurate across the whole bar,” says Frank. “The best thing about the depth is you’ve got two sets of spacers on the front lifting rams, so all you’ve got to do is take spacers out or in to adjust. There are no turn buckles or anything, so it’s very easy to use.” The 4420’s Hi-Flotation™ tyres, steerable front axle, and floating hitch minimise soil compaction and provide optimal depth control for better precision on uneven terrain.

“The bar is very good for undulating country. It doesn’t matter what your tractor is doing; the bar will follow the ground.

“And the tyres are huge—taller than me,” says Frank. “The 4420 will be a lot better in the wet as the tyres will help prevent the front wheels and tractor from getting bogged.”

Another key benefit designed specifically for the Australian market is the 4420’s narrow 5.5m transport width, applicable to both 12m and 18m models. “The narrow transport width is good,” Frank explains. “It’s very compact and not very wide. It travels nicely down the road or through gates and is safer.”

Bourgault Australia is committed to developing leading seeding equipment in partnership with Australian growers like Frank to ensure its equipment is robust, reliable, and handles real-world challenges.

“The Bourgault team has come out heaps of times throughout the trial period to explain to me how to use, adjust, and maintain it,” says Frank. “Overall, I found the 4420 enjoyable to use.

“We bought our first Bourgault bar and drill in around 2000. Since then, I’ve had about five complete Bourgault units.

“The local Bourgault Australia team have supported me all the way along, and I’ve supported them by giving them my honest feedback and word of mouth to other growers.

“I like their equipment. I like how it’s put together. And I like that they’re in Perth, so the service is good.”