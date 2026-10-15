Volunteer grants support three Lachlan Shire organisations

By Melissa Blewitt

Three community organisations in the Lachlan Shire have secured funding through the Australian Government’s 2025-26 Volunteer Grants program.

The Tottenham Community Gym Committee Inc and Tottenham Welfare Council Inc will each receive $2,000, while Tullibigeal Lake Cargelligo United Rugby League Football Club has been awarded $1,100.

The grants form part of $62,966 in funding awarded to 42 organisations across the Parkes Electorate.

Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey said the funding recognised the contribution of volunteers to regional communities.

“The Volunteer Grants support the work of community organisations that rely on volunteers – and we know there are many of them in the communities that make up the electorate of Parkes,” Mr Chaffey said.

“So many people give their time, their talents and their resources to make regional communities wonderful places to live.

“There was strong interest in this program, and the results show just how motivated and determined our not-for-profit groups are to provide activities and services. It is inspiring to see these groups so engaged in their own communities and beyond.

“I congratulate all the successful applicants and look forward to seeing the funding put to use in the Parkes electorate.”

The grants range from $1,000 to $5,000 and can be used for communication or insurance items, as well as equipment and other items that support volunteers and volunteer-run activities.

The successful organisations were nominated by Mr Chaffey and applied through the Australian Government following an expression-of-interest process.

The funding provides the three Lachlan Shire organisations with additional support for their volunteer activities and ongoing work in their local communities.