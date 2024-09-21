Visitors score well at Bridge

Bridge

Welcome to Terrie and Peter from the Southern Highlands. They are frequent visitors to Condo, and always enjoy a game with us, and we love having them join us.

Thankfully the computer cooperated (well done Sandra), so we could concentrate on playing and not so much on scoring.

Again, the good hands eluded me, but everyone was in the same boat, as not a lot of the bidding went to game, and part scores were the order of the day.

Our visitors Terrie and Peter won with a whopping 75 per cent. Equal second were Lorraine and Dick and Jan and John with 50 per cent. Congratulations to all.

When I ask for directions, please don’t use words like “east”.

Totally lost.

Bridget.