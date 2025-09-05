Visitors bring smiles to residents faces
By Melissa Blewitt
Four farmyard animals put big smiles on the faces of residents at William Beech Gardens recently.
Kerre and Lionel Pearce, along with ‘Lloydy’ the Lamb, ‘Bundy’ the Angus calf, ‘Dorrie’ the Nanny Goat and Kenai (Groodle) spent time at the facility recently, where residents interacted with the animals, who were more than willing to mingle with delighted residents.
“They all absolutely loved them,” Kerre explained.
“Residents patted ‘Lloydy’, ‘Bundy’, ‘Dorrie’ and ‘Kenai’ talked to them and treated them to lots of love and laughter. Some residents even gave them a hug. It’s a chance for everyone to make new connections and have a great time. They were all very excited to see them and it was wonderful to see the joy on the resident’s faces.”
Kerre and Lionel are hoping to return to William Beech Gardens with their miniature horses ‘Rocky’ and ‘Pepper’ during the festive season.
Latest News
Showcasing the best mullets
By Melissa Blewitt. During the 2025 Condobolin Show, locals competed [...]
Visitors bring smiles to residents faces
By Melissa Blewitt Four farmyard animals put big smiles on [...]
Sensational Showjumping
A brand-new addition to this year’s show was three full [...]
CWFSG celebrates National Children’s Day
By Melissa Blewitt Central West Family Support Group celebrated National [...]
Season comes to an end for Condobolin JRL
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt The 2025 season ended for Condobolin [...]
Lots of Showtime fun!
By Melissa Blewitt Maddison Donnelly has been named Condobolin Show’s [...]