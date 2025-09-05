Visitors bring smiles to residents faces

By Melissa Blewitt

Four farmyard animals put big smiles on the faces of residents at William Beech Gardens recently.

Kerre and Lionel Pearce, along with ‘Lloydy’ the Lamb, ‘Bundy’ the Angus calf, ‘Dorrie’ the Nanny Goat and Kenai (Groodle) spent time at the facility recently, where residents interacted with the animals, who were more than willing to mingle with delighted residents.

“They all absolutely loved them,” Kerre explained.

“Residents patted ‘Lloydy’, ‘Bundy’, ‘Dorrie’ and ‘Kenai’ talked to them and treated them to lots of love and laughter. Some residents even gave them a hug. It’s a chance for everyone to make new connections and have a great time. They were all very excited to see them and it was wonderful to see the joy on the resident’s faces.”

Kerre and Lionel are hoping to return to William Beech Gardens with their miniature horses ‘Rocky’ and ‘Pepper’ during the festive season.