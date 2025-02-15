Visitors bring smiles to residents faces
By Melissa Blewitt
Two miniature horses put big smiles on the faces of residents at William Beech Gardens in Condobolin during December.
Kerre and Lionel Pearce, along with ‘Rocky’ and ‘Pepper’ spent time at the facility recently, where residents interacted with the horses, who were more than willing to mingle with delighted residents.
“They all absolutely loved them,” Kerre explained.
“Residents patted ‘Rocky’ and ‘Pepper’, talked to them and treated them to lots of love and laughter. Some residents even gave them a hug. It’s a chance for everyone to make new connections and have a great time. They were all very excited to see them and it was wonderful to see the joy on the resident’s faces.”
To make the visit even more special, both ‘Rocky’ and ‘Pepper’ dressed up in their best festive finery.
