Vintage vehicles to capture imaginations

There will be cars, trucks, tractors, motorbikes, and stationary motors aplenty at the Condobolin Veteran Vintage and Restoration Club’s Display at the 2024 Condobolin Show.

The display will be held on both Friday and Saturday of the Condobolin Show. However, it will only be trucks and tractors on display on Friday, and the cars, motorbikes and small engines will join them on Saturday.

Shannons Insurance are again sponsoring prizes for the “Best In” various sections in 2024. Judging will be done by an independent out of town judge.

These categories include Champion Car, Champion Truck, Champion Stationary Engine, Champion Tractor, and Champion Motorcycle.

Drivers are reminded that they must sign a Release and Indemnity Agreement prior to driving a vehicle on a Showground, including in the Grand Parade. All vehicles must be registered or have an unregistered vehicle permit.

Please call in and visit the Condobolin Veteran Vintage and Restoration Club display at the show, located inside the pedestrian gate on Buttenshaw Avenue.

The Condobolin Veteran Vintage and Restoration Club welcomes new members and encourages their members to restore, retain or collect vehicles, tractors, engines etc over 30 years old. The Club has regular outings and monthly meetings and are long standing supporters of the Condobolin Show.

For more information contact Cary L’Estrange on 0428 952 077.