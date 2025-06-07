Vinnies volunteers recognised

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin St Vincent de Paul Society volunteers have been recognised for their outstanding contribution to their community.

Members were celebrated at a special luncheon at the Red Cattle Dog Hotel on Friday, 23 May as part of National Volunteer Week.

Meta Grogan (35 Years), Sheryl Worthington (Five Years), Marian Guthrie (20 Years), Jeffrey Grogan (35 Years), Tanya Godden, Pat Ticehurst (75 Years), Kay Ticehurst (50 Years). Beverly Thornton (25 Years) and Gregory Glen (Five Years) were also recognised for their service but were not able to attend the celebration.

A special separate acknowledgement for Mr Ticehurst will take place in June.

President – St Vincent de Paul – Condobolin Branch Jeffrey Grogan thanked the Condobolin volunteers for their commitment and dedication.

“Volunteers are the key to the Society’s success because, alone we can do so little, and together can do so much,” he said. “Once again, thank you very much for your magnificent contribution to St Vincent de Paul Society. Please remember, you all make a difference.”

President – St Vincent de Paul – St Joseph’s Conference Condobolin Dennis Brady said it was a challenging time as cost of living pressures hit home for many families. “Every year the need for our assistance grows as there are more families who find they need our services. It’s only with the assistance of our local volunteers and members such as yourself that we can rise to the challenge.

“I thank you for your passion and ongoing commitment has made a difference to women, men and families in your local community that have fallen on hard times.”

Regional Manager, Retail and Logistics St Vincent de Paul Tanya Godden, who attended the celebration, thanked volunteers for their important contributions.

“I want to take a moment to personally thank each and every one of you,” she said.

“This year’s theme, ‘Connecting Communities’ perfectly captures the spirit and heart of what you do every single day. “Your continued dedication, tireless hours, ad invaluable contributions to Vinnies NSW are nothing short of inspiring. Through your efforts across our Retail and Logistics Network, you not only champion sustainability through reuse and recycling, but you also play a vital role in reducing waste to landfill. “More than that, your work helps generate crucial funds that support our programs and services directly impacting the lives of those who need it most.

“Never underestimate the power of what you do. Every item you sell, every conversation, every hour volunteered helps lay the foundation for positive change in our communities. You are the heart of Vinnies, and your compassion and commitment are what make our work possible.”