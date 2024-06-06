Vinnies volunteers recognised at special event

Condobolin St Vincent de Paul Society volunteers have been recognised for their outstanding contribution to their community.

Members were celebrated at a special luncheon at the Red Cattle Dog Hotel on Tuesday, 14 May.

Three volunteers, Jenny Tait (10 Years), Sue Laing (10 Years) and Pauline Doyle (35 Plus Years) were acknowledged with service badges for their unwavering support of St Vincent de Paul Condobolin.

President – St Vincent de Paul – Condobolin Branch Jeffrey Grogan thanked the Condobolin volunteers for their commitment and dedication.

“Volunteers are the key to the Society’s success because, alone we can do so little, and together can do so much,” he said.

“Once again, thank you very much for your magnificent contribution to St Vincent de Paul Society. Please remember, you all make a difference.”

President – St Vincent de Paul – St Joseph’s Conference Condobolin Dennis Brady said it was a challenging time as cost of living pressures hit home for many families.

“Every year the need for our assistance grows as there are more families who find they need our services. It’s only with the assistance of our local volunteers and members such as yourself that we can rise to the challenge.

“I thank you for your passion and ongoing commitment has made a difference to women, men and families in your local community that have fallen on hard times.”

Regional Manager St Vincent de Paul Tanya Godden was unable to attend, but sent her thanks to volunteers.

“I would personally like to thank you for all of your important contributions and your precious time to provide your volunteer services with the St Vincent de Paul Society, NSW,” she said.

“In my four years as your Regional Manager I have learned so much from all of you and built some amazing friendships, so thank you for being you.”

*****

Vice-President – St Vincent de Paul – St Joseph’s Conference Condobolin Helen Atkinson said the Condobolin Branch was always looking for new volunteers to help keep the great work of the organisation going.

“A volunteer can do all manner of jobs, such as sorting clothes, hanging up stock, and manning the cash register,” she stated.

“Many of our volunteers are now into the mid-eighties, so we would like to encourage those in the community that can, to volunteer at Vinnies.

“You can come down and help out in the shop and see if you like it. If you don’t want to do a specific role such as use the cash register, you don’t have to do that. You can choose to help out in other areas.

“Please think about becoming a Vinnies volunteer – it is very rewarding.”