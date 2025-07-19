Vibrant Mural unveiled at CHS

By Melissa Blewitt

A creative and colourful addition to Condobolin High School was officially unveiled on Tuesday, 24 June.

The mural, which was the vision of Mulga the Artist (Joel Moore), came to life with the help of students and staff.

From the moment the brushstrokes began, the Mural told a unique and vibrant story, which could be admired by the entire community.

Mulga is a renowned Australian street artist, freelance illustrator, muralist, published author and designer of the much-loved Mulga product range.

He believes in a world where tropical bearded men run rampant, tigers wear diamond sunglasses and gorillas rule the world like some kind of funky planet of the apes.

Mulga lives in Sydney with his wife, Sarah, and their three children. He is known for his unique Australian creations and signature style of intricate line work and bright colours.

After having his first art show and launching his art career in 2012 he left his finance job in 2014 to become a full-time artist.

Mulga has exhibited in over 60 art shows, published two books, painted thousands of artworks and murals including murals in over 100 schools, has won multiple awards and worked with a multitude of big brands.

He says his proudest achievement “is being able to provide for his family by doing something that he loves and believes in.”

The Mulga Mural project was made possible by a generous donation from the Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operations Cowal Partnering Program.

Evolution has a long history of supporting charities, clubs, and not-for-profit organisations that offer great outcomes in economic development, health, safety, education, environment and Indigenous inclusion. The next round of Cowal Partnering Program closes on 29 August.