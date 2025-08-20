Vibrant characters and enchanting entertainment

By Melissa Blewitt

The 2025 Condobolin Show will see vibrant characters and enchanting entertainment captivate the community’s imagination.

Among the star attractions, Fairy La La Land will take centre stage at the 2025 Condobolin Show with its enchanting world that blends theatre artistry and children’s entertainment like never before. The community will be taken on a journey filled with curiosity, education, magic, juggling, joy and happiness.

On the Saturday of the Show (23 August) showgoers can expect family entertainment, magic, juggling, comedy, puppetry, song and dance, giveaways, balloon twisting, face painting – and best of all the audience will be invited to participate.

From slithery snakes to majestic lizards, it will be a day of discovery and wild wonder at the WOW Reptile Encounters tent at the Condobolin Show on Saturday, 23 August. WOW Reptile Encounters will showcase some of the amazing creatures from the reptile and amphibian world. Children will learn about many creatures as well as their importance to the environment. The show

includes a variety of non-venomous snakes as well as lizards and frogs. All children will have the chance to see and touch these amazing creatures.

With a quack, quack here and a quack, quack there – Gilmore Family Entertainment Comedy Duck Races will bring vibrant family fun to the 2025 Condobolin Show. The colourful and unique event is guaranteed to be a hit with crowds of all ages. There will be laughs, chaos and a whole lot of quacking good fun as the natural antics of the animal athletes take centre stage. The races will occur multiple times at the Show.

For the first time in many years, there will be camel rides at the Condobolin Show. Showgoers will be able to get up close with camels on both Friday (22 August) and Saturday (23 August) of the show. The cost will be $15 per ride, with Billabong Ranch Adventure Park (Echuca) excited to be part of this year’s Condobolin Show. Their camels are professionally trained, and love interacting with people and will surely be a highlight of the event. The 2025 Condobolin Show will encourage the celebration of a unique hair style as it looks to crown the town’s Best Mullet in three age groups. All competition entrants will be judged on their haircut and overall presentation. The three age groups include 12 Years and Under; 13 Years to 17 Years; and 18 Years Plus. First Place rewards include $50 prize money and a trophy. Presentations will take place on Saturday, 23 August after the Grand Parade.

The first Condo Show Bloke will also be crowned at this year’s show. They will be aged 18 to 30, and have charm, cheek and community spirit. Entrants must have attended the Show Ball (plus the Show) and live in the local area. The winner will be announced at prior to the Fletcher’s Fireworks finale. Whether you’re a fencer, farmer, fridge mechanic or just fun at a party, throw your hat in the ring.

The Down the Lachlan Speed Shear will be a highlight at this year’s Condobolin Show. A high level of competition is expected, with fabulous cash prizes on offer. There will be Open, Senior and Intermediate sections – so put your shearing skills to the test in front of a delighted crowd. Showgoers will also be able to vote for who they believe is the ‘Legend of the Lachlan’ on the day.

A brand-new addition to this year’s show is three full days of high-quality show jumping, running from Thursday, 21 to Saturday, 23 August! Thursday is free for spectators! Enter via the southern gate and please stay on the southern side of the grounds while final show setup continues.

Does your child have a pet that they would like to show off? Then the Condobolin Sports Club Pet Parade at the Show is the perfect event to exhibit their dog, cat, bird or best dressed pet. Held in the vicinity of the Farmyard Nursery, the parade is judged at 2pm on the first afternoon of the show, this year Friday, 22 August. Entry to the event is free and there is a limit of two pets per child. The seven sections will cover Best Presented Dog, Smartest Pet (can perform tricks/obey commands), Best Presented Cat, Best Presented Pet – Other (for example mouse, ferret, guinea pig, rabbit,

Lizard), Best Kept Bird and Cage, Best Dressed Pet (Costume) and Pet That Looks Like Owner. Sections may be subject to late change, so please check regularly with Facebook, local media or with the Show Office prior to the Pet Parade.

Condobolin Show Society is inviting children to enter this year’s Junior Showgirl and Tiny Tots competitions. The events are proudly sponsored by Sunrise Energy Metals. There will be prizes and sashes for all winners plus special treats for all entrants.There are three categories including Miss Condo Tiny Tot (open to girls aged two to five years); Master Condo Tiny Tot (open to boys aged two to five years; and Junior Showgirl (open to girls aged six to 10 years). Miss Condo Tiny Tot and Master Tiny Tot is sponsored by Sunrise Energy Metals; and Junior Showgirl is sponsored by

Cathy Thompson. Judges look for authenticity and entrants being themselves. Judging for Miss Condo Tiny Tot and Master Condo Tiny Tot will take place on Saturday, 23 August from 10.30am, while judging for Junior Showgirl will get underway at 11am. To enter, phone 0428 681 099 or visit the Secretary’s Office at the Showground.

Are you and your best friend ready to take part in the Sunrise Energy Metals Dog High Jump at the 2025 Condobolin Show? The event is sure to thrill showgoers from 4.30pm (time subject to change but will be held after the Grand Parade) on Saturday, 23 August. It was warmly embraced by the community for its return to the Condobolin Show in 2024. There will be both a small and large dog category. In the Small Dog section, there will be a $50 prize and trophy for first place; while second and third place will receive a ribbon plus dog biscuits (first place will also receive this reward). A trophy and $50 prize will be awarded to the winner of the Large Dog category. Second and third place will receive a ribbon plus dog biscuits (as will the first place getter).

There will be cars, trucks, tractors, motorbikes, and stationary engines aplenty at the Condobolin Veteran Vintage and Restoration Club’s Display at the 2025 Condobolin Show. The display will be held on both Friday and Saturday of the Condobolin Show. However, it will only be trucks and tractors on display on Friday, and the cars, motorbikes and small engines will join them on Saturday. Judging will be done by an independent out of town judge. These categories include Champion Car, Champion Truck, Champion Stationary Engine, Champion Tractor, and Champion Motorcycle.

The Official Opening of the 129th annual Condobolin Show will take place at 12.30pm on Saturday, 23 August by Farmer Wants a Wife stars Dustin Manwaring and Sophie Trethowan. The 2025 Condobolin Young Woman Presentation will also take place as part of the Official Opening.

The very best in cookery, art, flowers, produce, agriculture, wool, and trades will be showcased in the SRA Pavilion.

The Condobolin Veteran and Vintage Restoration Club and the Condobolin RSL Pipe Band will participate in the Grand Parade at 3.30pm. A crescendo of colours will light up the night sky, with Fletcher’s Fireworks Finale at 7:30pm.

The 129th annual Condobolin Show won’t be just another event; it will be a celebration of rich history and community spirit. Be part of the unforgettable experience on Friday, 22 August and Saturday, 23 August!