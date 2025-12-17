Very successful Late Night Shopping event held
A very successful Late Night Shopping event was held on Wednesday, 3 December. Many community members took the opportunity to enjoy an evening of festive shopping, with participating stores very happy with the enthusiastic support for the initiative. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
