Very lucky Zoo Pass winners

Lily Peters and Vicki Hanlon were the lucky winners of the Condobolin Argus’ Dubbo Western Plains Zoo Family Pass Giveaway. Lily’s daughters Madeline, Sophia and Katie are looking forward to seeing turtles and snakes at the Zoo. Vicki Hanlon is also excited to have a chance to visit the Zoo. Jordan Smith drew the winner at on Friday, 27 September. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.