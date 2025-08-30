Very interesting cards at Bridge games

Bridge

Our Wednesday evening Bridge is going well. It is a more relaxed game where the newbies can ask questions and get extra help, which they find very useful.

If you are a Bridge player and want an enjoyable game with fun people, you will be very welcome.

The Tuesday afternoon games were very interesting. There were at least two slams available, one of which was bid and won. Well done Bonnie and Max. Along with the slams there were also many voids and singletons, so making for challenging bidding. The cards seemed to favour the North/South players. We had two pairs equal first. Edwina and Sandra and John and the Phantom with 62.5%. Third were Bonnie and Max with 46.5%.

Wednesday evening winners were Debbie and Bonnie with 1,990 points. Second were Lorraine and Dick with 1,140 points. And third were Jan and Jennifer with 820 points.

My wife told me to put tomato sauce on the shopping list. Now I can’t read anything!

Bridget.