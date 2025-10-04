Very good golfing field

Veterans Golf

Sorry about the lack of notes over the last few weeks but hopefully we are back on course for the rest of the year.

There was a very good field of 16 players tee off for the Veterans Golf in reasonable conditions last Thursday.

The front 9 holes were still closed while renovations to the greens were taking place and golfers played the back 9 twice.

First place was awarded to one of our regular player Greg Moncrieff with a very good score of 39 points.

Gavin Crouch was runner up with 38 points. Third place went to Andrew Burley on 36 points. Butch Taylor was fourth on 35 points. Fifth place went to Barrie Toms on 34 points on a countback.

Sam Thompson claimed the non Vets section with 32 points.

Dennis Norris claimed nearest the pin on No 11 and Ian Myers claimed no 17.

Don’t forget that the next Vets intertown comp will be held in Condobolin on the 16th October 2025. We will be down a couple of regular organisers for the day so if you help on the day it would be much appreciated.

BT.