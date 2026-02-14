Very generous donations

By Melissa Blewitt

Chamen’s Supa IGA has given $2,000 donations to Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club and Condobolin Junior Cricket Association as part of their Community Chest program.

The money is raised in a number of ways but predominately through the purchase of products with an IGA Community Chest logo on the label or ticket.

When you purchase a product with the IGA Community Chest logo printed on the label a percentage is credited to that store’s IGA Community Chest account.

During IGA Community Chest catalogue promotion weeks all products in the catalogue bearing the special IGA Community Chest logo contribute to the ‘Chest’.

Chamen’s Supa IGA has donated over $29,000 to local community organisations in recent years.

Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club Captains Cleo Whiley and Quade Peterson graciously accepted the donation from Chamen’s Supa IGA Store Manager Christian Dagorne on Thursday, 29 January.

The duo thanked Chamen’s for their generosity and said the donation would be put towards purchasing a new starter system. “We are tremendously thankful to Chamen’s for their generosity.”

Condobolin Junior Cricket Association President Brodie King and players Eli Heffernan, Macauley Packham, Pippa Newell, and Rory Packham enthusiastically received their donation from Mr Dagorne on Friday, 30 January.

“Condobolin Junior Cricket Association is extremely grateful for the generous donation from Chamen’s Supa IGA and their Community Chest Program,” President Brodie King said. He added the donation would be put towards placing protective rubber matting at the Association Ground cricket nets.

Chamen’s Supa IGA Store Manager Christian Dagorne said “Chamen’s is proud to support such a wonderful community sporting organisations such as the Condobolin Amateur Swimming Club and Condobolin Junior Cricket Association.”