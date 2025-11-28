Vegetation management

Lachlan Shire Council is reminding residents that it is their responsibility to maintain their properties, including yards, street verge and footpath areas, by keeping grasses, weeds, plants and other vegetation under control.

As the weather warms up, overgrown vegetation can quickly dry out and increase the risk of fire. It can also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and a habitat for snakes and vermin. Regular mowing and maintenance now will help reduce these risks and ensure our towns remain tidy and safe.

If vegetation overgrowth is not properly maintained, Council may issue a Notice or Order requiring the owner or occupier to clear and remove the vegetation to a specified standard.

Lachlan Shire Council’s Mayor Cr John Medcalf OAM said it’s important for residents to take action before summer arrives. “After a good season, it’s great to see so much growth across the Shire, however it’s important that everyone does their part to manage vegetation on their properties.

Taking the time now to tidy up helps reduce fire risk and ensure our towns remain clean, safe and looking their best. It’s also encouraging to see that many residents have already started the hard work to keep their properties neat and well-maintained.”

Press Release (Lachlan Shire Council).