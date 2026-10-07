Vashti Williams wins State Athletics Bronze
By Melissa Blewitt
Trundle Central School student Vashti Williams has continued her impressive athletics form, claiming a bronze medal at the NSW Combined High Schools (CHS) State Athletics Championships.
Vashti finished third in the 15 years girls javelin, securing a place on the state podium against some of the best young athletes from across NSW.
The result adds to an already impressive year for the talented Trundle athlete, who has established herself as a leading junior javelin competitor.
Vashti’s success follows a strong season in which she has continued to perform at state and national level, including qualifying for the Australian Junior Athletics Championships earlier this year.
Her latest state medal is another achievement for both Vashti and Trundle Central School, highlighting the strength of athletics talent emerging from the local community.
Vashti trains under Trundle coach Ian Leonard, who has played a significant role in developing her javelin career.
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