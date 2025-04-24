Vashti gets great results
Congratulations to Trundle Central School student Vashti Williams on her magnificent result at the Australian Junior Athletic Championships in Perth recently. “We are super proud of you finishing 3rd in the under 15`s Javelin. Your hard work and dedication has led to this excellent achievement.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
