Vad leaves a lasting legacy

There is no doubt Vad Carey has left a lasting mark on the Condobolin Community Centre. She dedicated over 25 years’ service to the Centre and was given a fond farewell by volunteers and friends on Wednesday, 17 September. She held the Treasurer’s role with the Condobolin Community Centre Committee for many years. Mrs Carey handled all the bookings for events and functions held at the facility plus all the second hand book sales. Not only did Mrs Carey give back by volunteering her time she also made generous donations to the Community Centre. She will now move to Cowra to be closer to her family. Image Contributed.