‘Utes in the Paddock Colouring in Book’ launched

By Melissa Blewitt

A unique interactive book disclosing the back story of the ‘Utes in the Paddock’ project has been launched.

The ‘Utes in the Paddock Colouring in Book’, compiled and drawn by Lachlan Shire artist Karen Tooth, was introduced to the community on Sunday, 22 June at the Condobolin Tourist Information Centre.

The 50-page spiral bound book is full of information about the project’s inception, its growth, the artists and the support army plus pages for colouring in or opportunities for doodling.

Karen said her inspiration was Graham and Jana Pickles, and their ability to overcome any obstacles in their path, but she had various reasons for writing the book.

“I had a knowledge about the utes that was not readily available to everyone, in particular the tourists, and I wanted to be able to share it,” she explained. “I wanted to record the history of the Utes

in the Paddock before it got lost. The uplifting aspect of the project was how the community pulled together.

“Acknowledging the work of the key players is important to me as well. Especially those involved at the original site of the Utes in the Paddock at Ootha.

“That would be Graham and Jana Pickles who started this project on their Ootha based property.

Then there is Michael Taylor who sourced and prepped most of the utes for the artists. Artists John Murray and Peter Mortimore were also drivers of the project.

“I thought the book would be a great way of promoting the artists who donated their time in the creating of the Utes in the Paddock. As I already had interviewed and photographed a lot of the artists for the Argus newspaper when I was a jouirnalist there, I was able to utilise that information in the book.

“Finally, on a personal level, I have a love of art with drawing in particular. I like to encourage everyone to have a go at art and what better way than starting with a colouring in a book?

“So it came together – produce an easy ‘takeaway’ book that provides information and is interactive for any age. As most people take their own images of the utes, the book provides a different perspective through an artist’s eyes.”

Karen said she learned a great deal during the book writing process.

“What I really learned from the book writing process, was that I needed a lot of prods to get it done. I’ve been working on this for years. You need some good friends who believe in you and will kick you in the butt, and you also need to be able to tap into some good resource people. I had a great book designer Natalie Reed in Richmond – she’s fantastic and made the whole design process easy for me. I also learned you can never proof enough,” she revealed.

Karen is committed to using art as therapy and running suicide prevention programs, so began building the ‘Utes in the Paddock’ interactive colouring in book with just that in mind.

She sees it as a way of enhancing mental health/suicide prevention and adding to the attraction of tourists to the Lachlan Shire.

One dollar from the sale of each book is to be allocated to mental health/suicide prevention projects.