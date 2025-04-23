Urgent funding needed

By Melissa Blewitt

The NSW Government needs to urgently fund repair of critical water infrastructure which was damaged in the 2022 Central West Flood Event, according to Member for Orange Philip Donato MP,

Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM and Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott.

“The flood event of 14 November 2022 ravaged communities across the Central West, causing unprecedented damage to property – including critical water infrastructure,” Mr Donato said.

“I am extremely grateful to both our state and federal governments for their rapid support and the essential disaster funding they’ve so far delivered to help our region rebuild in the wake of this devastating natural disaster.

“Unfortunately, existing flood recovery funding measures have failed to incorporate the repair or replacement of critical water and sewer assets that were damaged or destroyed in the 2022

Central West Flood Event.”

Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM said it was difficult for Councils to fund large infrastructure works which have been damaged by floods with limited income.

“The Lachlan Shire was very disappointed that the damage to the Lake Cargelligo Sewerage System was not recognised as being eligible to receive State Government flood damage funding to keep

the system operational and upgrade the sewerage to prevent further damage in the future,” Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM stated.

“Lachlan Shire is unable to recoup adequate income from the ratepayers to carry out essential improvements.”

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said it was hard to understand why some assets destroyed in the flood were funded by the NSW Government, and others were not.

“We are not asking for special favours, our assets are no less destroyed than the northern rivers and theirs were fully funded by the NSW Government,” said Mr Westcott.

“Water supply to a town is surely essential infrastructure.

“Our peak supply has been reduced by 30 per cent, we cannot afford to fix it, we need Government help …this is a very serious issue.” Mr Donato is the chair of the Central West Community Leaders Forum, whose charter is to direct federal and state government disaster funding through the NSW Reconstruction Authority to flood-impacted communities of the Central West following

the November 2022 flood event. It was identified that local government’s flood damaged or destroyed critical water and sewer infrastructure did not fit any existing criteria of funding, although the

Northern Rivers flood event benefited from government funding for flood-damaged critical water and sewer infrastructure repair.

“I have been working hard behind the scenes, meeting with the Premier and key ministers, seeking allocation of funding for Parkes, Cabonne and Lachlan Shire Councils so they can undertake these urgent repairs to provide fresh water which their communities need,” he revealed.

“Despite efforts I’ve made, along with those by representatives of affected Local Government Areas of Cabonne Shire, Lachlan Shire and Parkes Shire – funding has yet to be allocated for the $20mplus in essential repairs. I’ve personally made a budget submission to NSW Treasury, seeking prioritising of electorate funding for these repairs.

“Our local councils are financially stretched and cannot foot this massive cost on top of their existing commitments – Parkes critical water infrastructure damage bill is more than $20m alone!

“The previous Government committed $145 million in funding to repair critical water assets damaged in the Northern Rivers floods – an event which occurred earlier in the same year as the Central West Flood. All we are asking for is equity of disaster recovery funding, for what is a vitally important asset for these country communities.

“Ready and reliable access to water is absolutely essential for our communities, and every day that passes is a day closer to the next drought.” Mr Donato said. Mr Donato has also raised this issue on this on the floor of NSW Parliament last year.