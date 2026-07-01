Ungarie Bowling Club Holds Annual Three Bowl Triples

Compiled by Hayley Egan

On Sunday 14th June, the Annual Three Bowl Triples event was held at the Ungarie Bowling Club.

The event was sponsored by Armstrong Toyota and AGnVET.

It was a fantastic day of bowls, with a full green of 14 teams competing and plenty of great bowls, laughs and camaraderie throughout the day.

“We would like to sincerely thank Armstrong Toyota and AGnVET for their ongoing support of our club and events. Your support is greatly appreciated.” read a post on the Clubs Facebook page.

“A big thank you also goes to our kitchen and bar staff for keeping everyone well fed and hydrated throughout the day, and to Dave for the tremendous effort in preparing the green and having it in top condition for play.”

The 2 Game Winners were Washer Armstrong, Nigel Armstrong and Brian Hessleman. The Runners-Up were Ray McKenzie, Ron Kearns and Reece Archibald

The Last Game Winners were Frank Studholme, Haidee Studholme and Paul McKinnon.

“Congratulations to all our winners and thank you again to everyone who participated and helped make the day such a success. We look forward to seeing you all back at the club again soon!” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Bowling Club Facebook page.