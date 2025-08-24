Ungarie 2025 Deb Ball

On Saturday 25th July, the Ungarie 2025 Debutante Ball was held at the Ungarie War Memorial.

Ten young ladies made their debute alongside their partners. The 2025 debutantes were Kate Jackson, partnered by Patrick McClintock, Madi Vinecombe, partnered by Marcus Wilson, Ellenor Worland, partnered by Barnaby Worland, Allora Vinecombe, partnered by Ethan Robb, Caitlin Rossiter, partnered by Samuel Cox, Lara Bryant, partnered by Noah Bryant, Sienna Turner, partnered by Shylan Turner, Hannah Wilson, partnered by Eli Doyle, Iley Anderson, partnered by Riley Bell and Amy Love, partnered by Gavin Ward.

The flower Girl was Claire Ward and Page Boy was George Webster.

Mr. Jamie Chaffey, Federal Member for Parkes, and his wife Judy as well as Ms. Steph Cooke, State Member for Cootamundra & Mr. Glenn Neyland were the official party for the evening.

Special thanks to Rod & Louise Walsh, Martin Cattle, and Matt Murrells for attending the door, Sonya Ward for compering the evening, Adam Foster for capturing the night in photos, Lucy, Hayden & Claire Ward, and Olivia & George Webster for volunteering to collect Earn & Return items – your help made cleanup so much easier!

The organising committee consisted of Nicole & Jason Lewis and Vanessa Williams.

Just over six months ago, planning began for this year’s ball. Countless hours have gone into training, decorating, and organising etc. Events like this not only bring the community together but also help keep the Hall a viable venue by raising much-needed funds for its upkeep and improvements.

We look forward to accepting names for the 2026 Debutante Ball early in the new year.

Cake made by Crofty’s Kreations, Music by DJ Moore and Flowers by Humbug Florist.

Report sourced from the Ungarie War Memorial Hall Facebook page.

Images sourced from the Ungarie War Memorial Hall Facebook page and taken by Adam Foster