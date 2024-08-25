Undertaking Professional Learning

Over the course of the last four months, the Condobolin High School Executive Leadership team has been engaging in an intensive Coaching in Leadership course.

This has involved four full days of professional learning, in addition to completing tasks independently and putting into practice what they have learned.

“In total, the course has provided 36 hours of explicit professional learning, focused on enhancing communication and conversational skills during the coaching process,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“The team was more than ably supported by Mrs Penny Verdich from Growth Coaching International, and in addition to the many laughs she provided, she also supported our Executive to develop some exceptional skills in coaching to further the improvement of teaching and learning at Condobolin High School.

“All of our team are now able to call themselves “Trained Leaders” in Coaching in Leadership.

“Thank you to Penny for her brilliant facilitation, and congratulations to all of the team on their hard work, and at times, vulnerability, in engaging in this course for the betterment of our entire school community,” the post concluded.