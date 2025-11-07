Undertaking Marang Dhali Cooking Facilitator training

Recently Jackie Kuru, Troy Powell and Alese Keen from Western Plains Regional Development travelled to Orange to undertake the Marang Dhali Cooking Facilitator training. Following on from the Youth Health Knockout Challenge in Term Three this was a great way to follow on and continue healthy cooking and healthy choices within the local Youth Centre. Image Credits: Lachlan Youth Services Facebook Page.