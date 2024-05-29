Undertaking a Barbering Program
On Tuesday, 7 May 10 Condobolin High School students started the TAFE-YES Barbering Program. “The course will run every Tuesday this term and is being taught by Jenna a Barbering/hairdressing teacher from TAFE,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “The students spent the day going through the Barbering Kits, Hairdressing hygiene and care of mannequins used for haircutting. “We are very grateful to Lachlan and Western Regional Services and TAFE for providing funding for the Barbering kits used by the boys. “Condobolin High is very fortunate to be taking part in the pilot TAFE-YES Barbering program which allows students to have a taste of what a TAFE course and what the industry is like,” the post concluded. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Rams show determination and heart
Condobolin Junior Rugby League headed to Manildra to take on [...]
A snapshot of the 2024 Federal Government Budget
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers is hoping [...]
Prepare now for winter season
With the winter respiratory virus season rapidly approaching, NSW Health [...]
Undertaking a Barbering Program
On Tuesday, 7 May 10 Condobolin High School students started [...]
Raising awareness
On Friday 10th May, Lake Cargelligo Central School students we [...]
Wayimaa Bird Watching Excursion
On Monday 6th May, Wayimaa students from Lake Cargelligo Central [...]