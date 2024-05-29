Undertaking a Barbering Program

On Tuesday, 7 May 10 Condobolin High School students started the TAFE-YES Barbering Program. “The course will run every Tuesday this term and is being taught by Jenna a Barbering/hairdressing teacher from TAFE,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “The students spent the day going through the Barbering Kits, Hairdressing hygiene and care of mannequins used for haircutting. “We are very grateful to Lachlan and Western Regional Services and TAFE for providing funding for the Barbering kits used by the boys. “Condobolin High is very fortunate to be taking part in the pilot TAFE-YES Barbering program which allows students to have a taste of what a TAFE course and what the industry is like,” the post concluded. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.