Under 17’s defeated in Grand Final

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Under 17’s took on Parkes Under 17’s in the Parkes District Cricket Association Grand Final at Woodward Oval recently.

Unfortunately, it was not Condobolin’s night, with Parkes taking the title. At the end of the regular season, the two top teams of the competition were left to battle it out.

Condobolin won the toss and elected to bat.

Condobolin openers Jacob Doyle (7) and Joshua Grimmond (6) got off to a good start, with Baden Riley chipping in with a well-crafted innings of 20 from 34 balls. Miller Taylor added a quickfire 16 before being bowled out.

Condobolin was dismissed for 73 in 22.5 overs.

Parkes chased down the target in 15.1 overs to secure the Under 17’s premiership.

It was a Grand Final played in great sportsmanship and spirit.

The game concluded the 2025/26 season. A new season will get underway in October.

At the Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Presentation Day at the Condobolin Sports Club on Saturday, 14 March, the Under 17’s players were recognised for their efforts throughout the season.

The most catches went to Jacob Doyle (6 – equal first in the competition), most wickets went to Charles Patton (8 – top of the competition), and most runs to Eli Heffernan (264 – top of the competition). Ellijah Turner received the Cricket Spirit Award. Matthew Heffernan (Coach) presented the awards.

NSB Agriculture, Condobolin Betta Home Living and Maspro were the sponsors of the Under 17’s team.